Hardin-Simmons University to host Special Olympics pool party Oct. 5

The event is organized to help raise awareness for the 2024 Polar Plunge.

ABILENE, Texas — Every winter, participants across the United States willingly jump into freezing waters -whether it be a pool, lake, ocean, etc.- with one goal in mind: to raise money for the Special Olympics.

This challenge, known better as the Polar Plunge, helps provide programs like sports training, health and inclusion for those with specific disabilities.

From 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Special Olympics Texas is hosting a pool party to create excitement and spark conversation about the 2024 Polar Plunge.

The party is set to take place at Brand Swimming Pool at Hardin-Simmons University, 2200 Simmons Ave.

Pool party attendees will have the chance to learn more about the plunge and also sign up for next year's event.