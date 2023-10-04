Hardin-Simmons University to host Special Olympics pool party Oct. 5

ABILENE, Texas — Every winter, participants across the United States willingly jump into freezing waters -whether it be a pool, lake, ocean, etc.- with one goal in mind: to raise money for the Special Olympics.
This challenge, known better as the Polar Plunge, helps provide programs like sports training, health and inclusion for those with specific disabilities.
From 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Special Olympics Texas is hosting a pool party to create excitement and spark conversation about the 2024 Polar Plunge.
The party is set to take place at Brand Swimming Pool at Hardin-Simmons University, 2200 Simmons Ave.
Pool party attendees will have the chance to learn more about the plunge and also sign up for next year's event.
Check out the campus map for a visual.