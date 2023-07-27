Howard College San Angelo receives $400,000 grant from Lowe's for skilled trades training

The grant will be used to build a new center for a pre-apprenticeship electrical program and its soon-to-be developed plumbing program.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lowe’s Foundation announced Thursday that Howard College San Angelo has been selected from hundreds of applicants to receive $400,000 to as part of the foundation's investment in skilled trades training infrastructure through the Gable Grants program.

The school was selected from more than 200 applicants as one of the first-ever group of colleges to win the grants to support its innovative and scalable trades training programs. The grant will be used to build a new center for a pre-apprenticeship electrical program and its soon-to-be developed plumbing program, which will be the only plumbing program offered by a West Texas college. This will allow the college to serve more students and help meet the skilled trades demand in local communities.

Fundraising efforts for the new training facility kicked off earlier this year with donations from members of the Home Builders Association of San Angelo and efforts during San Angelo Gives. More than $25,000 was raised before the grant announcement but another $375,000 was needed to start construction. The award means construction can begin immediately, which will have a ripple effect on when additional training can begin.

"Our ability to expand and deliver training to meet the increasing demand for skilled tradespeople relies heavily on the support and funding we receive from organizations such as the Lowe's Foundation and HBA of San Angelo. Their commitment to vocational education and workforce development aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering individuals with the skills they need to succeed in their careers," Pam Callan, Howard College San Angelo provost said.

HCSA is planning an official groundbreaking ceremony to take place Sept. 14.

There are still spaces available in the fall 2023 cohort of electrician training starting Aug. 14.