Isabel & the Runaway Train tells the story of maltreatment and mental health

This performance is set to hit the stage 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14-17 at San Angelo's Be Theatre.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sensitive mental health topics might not be part of everyday discussions but one San Angelo organization is hoping to change that.

From Sept. 14-17, Be Theatre is putting on a free live performance of Isabel & the Runaway Train, which tells the story of a teenage girl who has dealt with sexual maltreatment and mental illness.

"So Isabel & the Runaway Train is a musical and the best way to describe it, it's a comedy until it isn't," Be Theatre artistic director Sidney Timmer said. "It sounds kind of funny but basically it follows Isabel, a 16-year old girl who runs away from home, she finds herself on this magical, kind of surreal train that won't stop. And so, while she's trying to figure out who these interesting characters are that are on it and what's happening, she figures out secrets from her past..."

The play was originally created by Austin playwright Anna Westbrook and this is the first time the show will be performed with outside licensing.

Attendees under 12 years old are not permitted because of the nature of the content. According to Timmer, "It does deal with sexual maltreatment and PTSD, as well. While it is a sensitive subject matter, there is no nudity, there is no onstage violence, there is no severe graphic language and so it is safe for ages thirteen and up. This show is specifically for young adults and teens because the whole goal is to open up that discussion about sexual maltreatment and being able to support someone when they disclose something to you."

Statistically, approximately one in six women and one in nine men will report some sort of sexual maltreatment during their lifetime.

With this in mind, Timmer wanted to bring a show to the stage that highlights a topic often forgotten among younger audiences.

Following Saturday's performance, there will be a talk back featuring counselors, mental health professionals and Westbrook herself.

Organizations like the Boys and Girls Club, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) San Angelo, Open Arms Rape Crisis Center, Region 15 ESB and the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault will also be in attendance to provide available resources.

Additionally, a mental health counselor will be at every show for those who might need to talk.

"To me, theatre has always been an opportunity to kind of shine a light on different stories and perspectives, you might learn things that you never knew," Timmer said. "You basically take a walk in someone else's shoes and see it from their perspective and follow them intimately so it really has a chance to change people's perspective of things and so I really think that it was a no-brainer for us to start highlighting issues that are really hard to talk about."

This performance is part of the Between the Lines Project and the theatre hopes to bring a new show to the stage next year.