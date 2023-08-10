'Lady in Blue' annual celebration honors historic West Texas figure

A weekend of events is set for Aug. 11-13 in San Angelo to remember Maria de Jesus de Ágreda.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One of San Angelo's lesser-known historic figures is a woman who is said to have appeared through apparition.

This woman, Maria de Jesus de Ágreda, is often referred to as "The Lady in Blue," who showed herself to the Jumano people in the early 1600s, sharing her Christian influence and influencing an entire group of people to become baptized.

“So she basically taught the Jumano Indians the Catholic faith and got them to seek out priests in New Mexico and baptize them,” San Angelo Historic Beginnings Committee board member Suzanna Valenzuela said. “So when they approached the priests they carried crosses with flowers on them and they asked them to come here and baptize them, and then they were trying to figure out how they learned the Catholic faith and they said it was the Lady in Blue…”

This figure turned out to be a nun living in a convent in Spain who is said to have experienced trance-like states, where she essentially transported to San Angelo before it was an official city.

“The Lady in Blue” was responsible for thousands of baptisms in the Concho River and she was eventually seen in other parts of Texas like El Paso and San Antonio.

“It’s important because our Christian roots are very strong, you know, that’s something that brought people to this area, the first baptisms happening here, that’s very special,” Valenzuela said.

Approximately five years ago, a statue commemorating “The Lady in Blue” was constructed near the Concho River and over time, new additions including a wall, water fountain and painted pictographs have been added.

This religious influence is being honored Aug. 11, with a documentary showing at the San Angelo Performing Arts Center followed by a monument unveiling and procession at 9 a.m. Aug. 12, 320 S. Oakes St.

“We’re really happy that it’s finally complete,” Valenzuela said.

In fact, members of San Angelo’s Catholic faith are attempting to attain sainthood status for this influential persona.

For now, they hope to continue sharing her story with the people of San Angelo and all throughout Texas.

“It’s a story that people don’t know about so it’s always neat to be able to be the one to tell the story,” Valenzuela said.