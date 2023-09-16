Lily Fest 2023 celebrates nature, conservation in San Angelo

The annual event was hosted Sept. 16 by the International Waterlily Collection.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Pink, purple, yellow and white waterlilies from around the world can be found at one West Texas location.

The International Waterlily Collection, or IWC, is a free San Angelo spot perfect for those interested in learning about nature and conservation.

On Sept. 16, the IWC hosted its annual Lily Fest which welcomed a large crowd of visitors despite the cloudy weather.

"I just wanted to see it," attendee Florene Runel said. "I'd seen pictures, I'd seen it on the internet but I wanted to see it in-person and it's gorgeous."

Runel traveled to San Angelo from Georgetown with her brother Glenn, who has been coming to see the collection for approximately twelve years now.

"Walking around and he's telling me different sizes, different colors," Runel said of her brother.

Glenn is well-versed on different types of waterlilies, noting small variations between tropical plants, Amazonian lily pads and more.

"There's always something that's new or that's different," he said.

With unique additions each year, Glenn -a pond-owner himself- is always fascinated enough to return to the collection.

"And what's kind of neat is the Texas [state water lily]...is the Texas dawn, they put a row of them," he said. "That's something that's a little different so every time we come here there's something else going on."

The Texas dawn was originally created by IWC founder Ken Landon, who died back in 2021 at 74-years old.

Landon's legacy has lived on through the waterlily collection, and according to Glenn, "It's amazing how the whole town has been able, with Ken's help it got started and y'all can continue on."

The Lily Fest itself included a DJ, crafts, a Kona Ice food truck and more.