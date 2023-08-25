Lower Colorado River Authority donates $3,000 to CVCAA to help rural utilities program

The LCRA wanted to contribute to helping families towards self-sufficiency, according to a release from the Concho Valley Community Action Agency.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority just made it a little easier for residents in the rural areas of the Concho Valley who may need a little help with their utility bills. A $3,000 donation to the Concho Valley Community Action Agency will allow the nonprofit to provide that help.

Utility assistance is one of the CVCAA's longest-running programs. It covers the electric, gas, and/or propane bill for eligible households. The year-long program saves households an average of $2,000 per year, depending on the size and number of payments.

The LCRA wanted to contribute to helping families towards self-sufficiency.

“The Lower Colorado River Authority is proud to help support the Concho Valley Community Action Agency and the wonderful work it does to assist people with housing essentials,” Cooper Hogg, an LCRA regional affairs representative, based in San Angelo, said. “In this case, we are pleased to provide assistance to help with utility bills during these hot summer days.’’

Hogg said the LCRA has a long history of giving back to the communities it serves.

“LCRA supports communities across its service territory in a variety of ways, including donations to civic groups, Community Development Partnership Program grants and an annual Steps Forward Day, in which LCRA employees volunteer on community projects,” Hogg said.

This donation will go to assist Concho Valley households in Concho, Crockett, Kimble, Menard, Reagan, Schleicher and Tom Green counties.

Community Programs Director Tracey Dishon said, “While a lot of our funding comes from the state, donations like the one from LCRA are what really makes a difference in the people’s lives. There are so many cases where people fall through the cracks because they don’t check every box. This is neighbors helping neighbors.”