San Angelo man arrested after running from police on the city's north side

An attempted traffic stop turned into a vehicle chase, which turned into a foot chase when the driver ran from officers, leaving his passenger behind.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — After a vehicle chase, then a foot chase, San Angelo Police officers arrested the man who had run from them Wednesday evening.

San Angelo Police Department officers tried to make a traffic stop on a car for failure to signal 100 feet before turning at the intersection of Howard and Junius streets. The vehicle had two men inside and police said the driver disregarded the sirens and lights of the officers who were trying to stop him.

The driver jumped out of the vehicle in the 1900 block of Raney Street and ran from the scene. His passenger was detained without incident, police said.

The driver, identified as Kendrick Gray, 35, was arrested by responding officers and found to have multiple warrants and possession of marijuana.

This SAPD said the arrest was a group effort with the help of Patrol, Anti-Crime Unit, Gang Unit, Lake Division, K-9 Division and the Drone Team.

At the conclusion of the preliminary investigation, Gray was charged with evading arrest or detention with vehicle; evading arrest or detention with previous conviction; criminal mischief; possession of marijuana; traffic offenses; and multiple warrants.