Man arrested on multiple charges after passerby sees him walking with suspected guns in southwest San Angelo

Brady Brazeal, 35, was seen walking on Sunset Drive with what looked like firearms. San Angelo Police say they were pellet rifles and Brazeal had stolen them.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A driver called San Angelo Police Saturday night after seeing a man walking on Sunset Drive with what appeared to be multiple suspected firearms.

SAPD officers were dispatched to 3600 block of Sunset Drive for a subject with a weapon call for service. They were able to find Brady Brazeal, 35, with the suspected guns in his possession. He complied with officers' commands and dropped the suspected firearms on the ground before being detained, police said.

The suspected firearms turned out to be pellet rifles.

During the investigation, a passerby told officers they had seen Brazeal go into an open garage at a home in the 5200 block of Green Valley Trail. Police say Brazeal took the pellet rifles and other assorted property from the garage without the owner’s consent.

While speaking with officers, Brazeal gave false/fictitious identifying information because he had active county warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody for the county warrants, failure to identify (fugitive from justice) and burglary of a habitation.

The SAPD said "this investigation/arrest was a great example of our citizen’s recognizing suspicious activity and quickly notifying the SAPD. We ask that the public continues to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity in and around your neighborhoods."