SAPD: Man with parole warrant, driving stolen vehicle arrested

The department's Drone Unit was deployed to help search for the suspect at a local apartment complex when he ran from officers.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE (Sept. 5): The San Angelo Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the man arrested after running from officers Monday afternoon is Hector Nieves Sanchez, 32.

Sanchez was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle; possession of marijuana, less than 2 oz.; possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram; evading arrest/detention with previous conviction; and parole violation.

Jail records show the warrant for parole violation was issued by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Aug. 29, 2023.

He was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center at 3:56 p.m. Monday with bond set at $66,000.

ORIGINAL STORY: A man with a parole warrant and a stolen vehicle was arrested by San Angelo Police Department officers Monday afternoon in east San Angelo.

At around 2 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to area of the River Pointe Apartment complex, near the 1100 block of Louis Drive, according to SAPD Sgt. John Bouligny.

"When officers arrived, he ran from the officers and he originally eluded us," Bouligny said. "The Drone Team was called out to assist; and with their assistance and patrol's assistance, he was located and taken into custody."

The man was not identified by police at the scene. A Texas Department of Public Safety unit was also patrolling the complex during the search where officers had at least one entrance to the complex blocked.