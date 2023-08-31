San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts names interim director

Alex Freeman, who took over after Howard Taylor's retirement, is no longer at SAMFA, as of Friday, according to a release from the SAMFA board.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts board of directors named assistant director/curator Laura Romer Huckaby as its interim director.

Huckaby has been with the museum since 2012.

She replaces Alex Freeman, who joined SAMFA as director in September 2022, and served as president/CEO, beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Freeman will no longer be with the museum as of Friday.

“We wish Alex the very best and will begin a professional search immediately for an individual who will lead the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts into the future,” Tom Gregg, SAMFA’s chairman of the board of trustees, said. “In the meantime, we have full confidence in Laura, and we’ll move forward to celebrate our beautiful new roof, new exhibits, and new vision during our Grand Re-Opening in the first quarter of 2024. Our commitment to serving San Angelo and the Concho Valley is steadfast.”

As SAMFA's assistant director and curator, Huckaby has overseen the dynamic growth of the museum’s collections of ceramic art, Spanish colonial art, Texas art and American glass. She has managed its constantly changing encyclopedic exhibit lineup, supervised the curatorial and facilities departments, and assisted with a variety of day-to-day operations.

Huckaby grew up in Burlington, North Carolina. She has a bachelor’s degree in art education from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, and a master’s degree in art history from the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill.