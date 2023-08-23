New art exhibit to be put on display at Angelo State

Artist-in-residence Lillian Warren's "Liminal Landscapes: Place and Non-Place" will be showcased starting Aug. 28.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A new art exhibit will soon be on the walls of Angelo State University's Carr-Education Fine Arts building.

From 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 28-Sept. 15, "Liminal Landscapes: Place and Non-Place" by Houston artist Lillian Warren will be on display for free to the public.

There will also be an opening event and reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 29 to celebrate Warren, who was the recipient of the university's 2023 Henry Awards Artist in Residence initiative.

"My subject matter revolves around transitional spaces and conditions, whether they be physical spaces or emotional states," Warren said. "My current series features the commonplace urban/suburban landscape painted in acrylic and oil on Mylar. I am drawn to this landscape, emptied of people but with the heavy footprint of our presence. These lonely, liminal spaces reflect our connection with, but also alienation from, nature and our frequent isolation from others."

The artist has an educational background from the University of Tennessee and the University of Toulouse, France while her pieces have been showcased not only throughout Texas but across the country.

Towards the gallery's close, there will also be a lecture from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 14.