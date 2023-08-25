Beth Holland-Mull named new jail administrator for Tom Green County Detention Center

Holland-Mull is currently the public safety coordinator at the Concho Valley Council of Governments.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that as a result of the selection process for corrections major at the Tom Green County Detention Center, Beth Holland-Mull will assume the position effective Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

She is currently the public safety coordinator at the Concho Valley Council of Governments and brings 20 years of experience in corrections to the position. Mull started her career with the Tom Green County Detention Center in October 1999, serving through October 2019.

During her prior employment with Tom Green County, she served as a detention officer, shift corporal, jail investigator, gang investigator and operations lieutenant.