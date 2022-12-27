Off-duty San Angelo Police sergeant arrested on DWI charge

The SAPD said Cory Moore has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of an investigation.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo Police Department sergeant was arrested early Monday and charged with DWI. The SAPD said Cory Moore, 48, was off duty at the time of his arrest.

According to the SAPD, at 2:47 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Sunset Drive for a single-vehicle crash.

Officers arrived and made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as Cory Moore, 48, of the SAPD.

Initial officers contacted an on-duty SAPD supervisor and assistance was requested from the Texas Department of Public Safety. At the conclusion of the DWI investigation by Texas DPS, Moore was arrested for driving while intoxicated.