Ollie's Bargain Outlet set to open in West Texas

Doors will open to the public 9 a.m. Oct. 4, 4001 Sunset Dr.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For San Angelo shoppers looking for affordable prices, a new discount store is about to open up.

At 9 a.m. Oct. 4, chain discount store Ollie's will welcome customers for the first time to 4001 Sunset Dr.

Shoppers can expect to see discounts up to 70% off on items including books, food, houseware, electronic devices, bedroom, bathroom and pet supplies, flooring, food, house and beauty products and more.

The San Angelo location is one of many across the United States.

"We are excited to open our 35th store in the great state of Texas where the folks have been so good to us," Ollie's president and CEO John Swygert said. "With so many great deals, we're thrilled to provide shoppers in San Angelo and its surrounding areas with a treasure hunt experience where they can find a huge selection of brand name merchandise up to 70% off the fancy stores' prices everyday."

The new store is set to bring 50-60 new job openings to the area.