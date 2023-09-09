Patriot Day Car Show honors 9/11 in West Texas

The show was hosted by American Legion Smith-Bryant Post 572 in San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 2023 marks the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on the One World Trade Center in New York City.

9/11, sometimes referred to as Patriot Day, is a historic day in United States history.

In San Angelo, American Legion Smith-Bryant Post 572 has spent the last four years commemorating the anniversary with a car show at Mitchell Buick-GMC, 4105 Sherwood Way.

"Every year has gotten bigger and bigger," post commander Kristie Young said. "This is my third year being at one of the car shows so it's impressive to see everybody come out and no one grimaces or has any problem that we do a little bit of a patriotic ceremony."

Members of the San Angelo Fire Department and Tom Green County Sheriff's Department were all in attendance for the event as supporters walked through the parking lot admiring vehicles old and new.

Any funds raised will support individuals in need on a national and local level, including those who were directly impacted by the terrorist attacks.

"All the money that we take in from the car show we put back into the community whether it's through scholarships, we do contribute some of the American Legacy scholarships which supports the victims' families of 9/11 and now it's expanded out to veterans of 9/11 and their families," Young said.

The organization also helps send children to Texas Boys State in Austin and pay bills for San Angelo veterans in need.

For Young, one of her favorite parts of the event is seeing the community come together to support a united cause.

"Oh, it's [San Angelo] awesome," she said. "San Angelo is a great military community. I did 20 years in the Army myself and nowhere have I felt more supported than in San Angelo."