Piano trio, featuring San Angelo native, set to perform Sept. 24 at the Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall

The trio includes Margaret Batjer of San Angelo, who will also teach a public master class at Angelo State Sept. 25.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is presenting a free concert Sept. 24 that features a San Angelo native who now lives in California.

The Los Angeles Piano Trio features San Angelo native Margaret Batjer, violin; Fabio Bidini, piano; and Andrew Shulman, cello. The trio's concert is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in the Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall, 72 W. College Ave.

Batjer will also teach a public masterclass from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 25, in the Eldon Black Recital Hall at Angelo State University.

A SAMFA release said the trio brings a new level of refinement, emotional depth and artistry to the piano trio repertoire, reflecting the City of Angels’ rich cultural legacy, global impact and vibrant energy. Los Angeles residents Batjer, Bidini and Shulman founded the chamber ensemble in 2020.