Registration open for Shannon Pink Ribbon Run

The 16th annual event to honor and support breast cancer survivors will be held Saturday, Oct. 7.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A community event to honor and support breast cancer survivors is planned for Saturday, Oct. 7 in San Angelo.

Shannon Medical Center is inviting the public to participate in the 16th Annual Shannon Pink Ribbon Run Oct. 7, with registration beginning at 7 a.m. at Shannon Women’s and Children’s Hospital, 201 E. Harris Ave.

The event features a one-mile walk/run and a chip-timed 5K and 10K race. Entry is $20 for the one-mile walk/run, $25 for the 5K race and $30 for the 10K race. Breast cancer survivors are welcome to participate at no cost.

The first 800 paid participants will receive a free Pink Ribbon Run t-shirt.

All proceeds will benefit local patient-focused programs at the Shannon Breast Center.

For more information or to sign up for the run, call 325-747-5064 or visit ShannonHealth.com.