x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
San Angelo

Registration open for Shannon Pink Ribbon Run

The 16th annual event to honor and support breast cancer survivors will be held Saturday, Oct. 7.

More Videos

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A community event to honor and support breast cancer survivors is planned for Saturday, Oct. 7 in San Angelo.

Shannon Medical Center is inviting the public to participate in the 16th Annual Shannon Pink Ribbon Run Oct. 7, with registration beginning at 7 a.m. at Shannon Women’s and Children’s Hospital, 201 E. Harris Ave.

The event features a one-mile walk/run and a chip-timed 5K and 10K race. Entry is $20 for the one-mile walk/run, $25 for the 5K race and $30 for the 10K race. Breast cancer survivors are welcome to participate at no cost.

The first 800 paid participants will receive a free Pink Ribbon Run t-shirt.

All proceeds will benefit local patient-focused programs at the Shannon Breast Center. 

For more information or to sign up for the run, call 325-747-5064 or visit ShannonHealth.com.

(The attached video was originally posted in 2022).

    

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out