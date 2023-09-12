Third annual Plateauberfest will help raise funds for Concho Valley Regional Food Bank

The nod to the traditional German Oktoberfest will include craft brews from Plateau Brewing Co., German food, live music and children's activities.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — (Editor's note: The attached video originally aired in February 2022)

The third annual Plateauberfest, hosted by locally-owned and operated brewery and taproom, Plateau Brewing Co., is planned for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

The free, family-friendly event will be at 214 S. Chadbourne St. and in the adjacent parking lot.

Plateauberfest, a nod to the traditional German Oktoberfest, will have a variety of craft beer brewed by Plateau Brewing Co., live music, traditional German fare including brats, pork schnitzel sandwiches, pretzels, beer cheese, a variety of German sides, fun activities and an Oktoberfest-style stein hoisting competition.

The event will help the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank to take on hunger in the community and to restock pantries ahead of the holidays. Plateauberfest patrons are asked to bring two shelf-stable canned goods to the event. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the brewery’s German-style beers sold at the event will also be donated to the food bank.

Plateau Brewing Co. is also partnering with the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, which will host arts and crafts for kids of all ages. The Junior League of San Angelo will be present with its ‘Kids in the Kitchen’ booth and there will also be free face painting for children.

West Texas artisans will be on hand selling handmade items and live music will kick off at 1 p.m. with bands including the Three Man Band, RB and the Whiskers, and Tristan Graves.