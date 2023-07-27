Police seize meth, sawed-off shotgun from San Angelo home

Officers found and seized approximately 864 grams of methamphetamine and sawed-off shotgun in the home.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man was arrested July 21 after the San Angelo Police Department's Street Crimes Division served a search warrant at a home on East 29th Street.

Martin Valadez, 42, was booked into the Tom Green County Jail and charged with unlawful possession firearm by felon and manufacture or delivery of substance Penalty Group 1.