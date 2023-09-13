Where to find pumpkin patches in West Texas

TEXAS, USA — The first official day of autumn is Sept. 22, and with it comes cloudier weather, cooler air and of course, fall activities.
Here is a list of pumpkin patches across the Concho Valley and Big Country for all ages to enjoy.
BIG COUNTRY
Sept. 15 - Denton Valley Farms, 8750 County Road 224 - CLYDE
Sept. 30 - Big Stars Farm, 434 County Road 176 - OVALO
Oct. 7 - Lamar Street Pumpkin Patch, 513 Lamar St. - SWEETWATER
CONCHO VALLEY
Sept. 15 - TLC Pumpkin Patch, 8601 US-67, Suite B- BALLINGER
Sept. 30 - Pecan Creek Farm & Ranch, 13101 Door Key Road- San Angelo
Sept. 30 - Circle S Acres, 7305 Bean Road- WALL
(Editor's note: The attached video was originally aired in 2022)