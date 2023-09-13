x
San Angelo

Where to find pumpkin patches in West Texas

Autumn is almost here and with it comes a list of fall activities for all ages across the Concho Valley and the Big Country.
Sierra Vista United Methodist Church's pumpkin patch is one of the nearest patches in San Angelo where pumpkins and gourds of various sizes are sold.

TEXAS, USA — The first official day of autumn is Sept. 22, and with it comes cloudier weather, cooler air and of course, fall activities. 

Here is a list of pumpkin patches across the Concho Valley and Big Country for all ages to enjoy. 

BIG COUNTRY

Sept. 15 - Denton Valley Farms, 8750 County Road 224 - CLYDE

Sept. 30 Big Stars Farm, 434 County Road 176 - OVALO

Oct. 7 - Lamar Street Pumpkin Patch, 513 Lamar St. - SWEETWATER 

CONCHO VALLEY 

Sept. 15 - TLC Pumpkin Patch, 8601 US-67, Suite B- BALLINGER 

Sept. 30 - Pecan Creek Farm & Ranch, 13101 Door Key Road- San Angelo 

Sept. 30 - Circle S Acres, 7305 Bean Road- WALL 

(Editor's note: The attached video was originally aired in 2022)

