First Ram Jam of the 2023 football season kicks off Saturday

Ram Jam includes food, activities and a free concert by country music artist Matt Koziol. Both Ram Jam and the game are "Blue Out" events, so wear your ASU blue.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The first Ram Jam of the 2023 football season is set for Saturday just before the Angelo State University Rams take on Colorado School of Mines in the team's home opener.

A Ram Jam tailgate party with a free concert and the football game between two teams nationally-ranked in the top five of NCAA Division II kick off the day.

Game day activities include:

3-5 p.m. - Ram Jam, LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center, 1620 University Ave.

- Ram Jam, LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center, 1620 University Ave. During Ram Jam - Free concert by country music artist Matt Koziol

- Free concert by country music artist Matt Koziol 6 p.m. - No. 4 ASU Rams vs. No. 2 Colorado School of Mines, LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field

Ram Jam and the football game are "Blue Out" events and all attendees are encouraged to dress in ASU blue.

Ram Jam and the concert are free and open to the public. Anyone 21 and wanting to drink alcohol will need to get a free wristband from the wristband stations at Ram Jam. Each person must present a valid government-issued photo ID to receive a wristband.

Fans are also encouraged to remember the Clear Bag Policy for ASU athletic events. Prohibited items will not be held for fans during events. Fans who refuse to allow inspections of bags will not be let in to the facility.

Fans who can't make it to the game can still follow all the live action on the Angelo All Access digital streaming service, angelo.edu/all-access.