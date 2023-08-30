San Angelo Police investigating suspected robbery at Christians in Action

The person suspected of the robbery was positively identified through surveillance video from the store. He was arrested near the Super 8 Motel.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police are investigating a suspected robbery at the Christians in Action store on South Chadbourne Street Wednesday afternoon.

SAPD Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza said officers were dispatched to Christians in Action, 1505 S. Chadbourne St., for a robbery in progress call. When they arrived, officers were able to gather a basic description of the man who had left the scene.

Multiple officers came to the area of the store to look for a man matching the description. He was found in the north alley behind the Super 8 Motel, 410 W. Avenue L, and arrested without incident. Officers were able to positively identify him as the suspect in the robbery through surveillance video from Christians in Action.

The suspect was arrested for parole violation and a city warrant. The department's Criminal Investigations Division was at the scene to determine if he will be charged with robbery, as well.

There was a weapon (knife) believed to be used in the robbery, Espinoza said.

"We're trying to determine whether or not that was something that was utilized in commission of that theft there at Christians in Action," he said. "We're going to let Criminal Investigations Division do their job and try to figure out all that took place.'

Several items, including a couple of suitcases, were taken from the store by the suspect.

No one was injured during the robbery or the arrest.