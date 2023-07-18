San Angelo Chamber of Commerce wins state economic development award

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce was named one of seven recipients of the Texas Economic Development Council 2023 Workforce Excellence Awards.
The recipients were awarded in their respective population categories. Fifteen nominees overall were recognized for their workforce projects. The Workforce Excellence Award program recognizes exceptional contributions by a Texas community or region that has implemented successful workforce initiatives.
TEDC’s Workforce Development Committee members reviewed and scored applications based on five criteria: innovativeness, transferability, community commitment and leverage, measured objectives and secondary benefits.
The 2023 Workforce Excellence Award recipients are:
- Population (Less than 15,000): Tomball Economic Development Corporation
- Population (15,001 to 40,000): Seguin Economic Development Corporation
- Population (40,001 to 100,000): Weslaco Economic Development Corporation
- Population (100,001 to 250,000): San Angelo Chamber of Commerce
- Population (250,001 and Above): Lubbock Economic Development Alliance
- Regional: New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation and Seguin Economic Development Corporation
- Workforce Boards: Workforce Solutions Central Texas
“It’s an honor to be recognized by the TEDC for our workforce initiatives. We are fortunate to have such great partners like San Angelo ISD, Howard College, and Angelo State University that make it easy for our community to stand out,” Mike Berry, economic development manager, said. “Creating lasting partnerships between our educational institutions and local industry is critical to helping businesses grow and develop their future employees, and for the students it creates a tangible application between what they are learning and a potential career. Industry needs a sustainable pipeline of talent directly from our educational institutions. To secure that, we strive to get the businesses inside the schools and the schools inside the businesses.”
For more information about the award, go to texasedc.org.