San Angelo cheerleader prepares to perform at London New Year's Day Parade

TLCA San Angelo sophomore Sydnee Davis will represent Varsity Spirit from Dec. 26- Jan. 2.

LONDON, England — A San Angelo teenager has been offered to participate in the performance of a lifetime later this year.

TLCA sophomore and cheerleader Sydnee Davis has been chosen to be part of Varsity Spirit where she will perform from Dec. 26-Jan. 2 at the London New Year's Day Parade.

Varsity Spirit is a Memphis-based American summer camp program designed to find cheerleaders, dancers and drum majors and only the top 12% are chosen for performances like this one.

"We are thrilled to be back participating in the London New Year's Day Parade and that these excellent athletes will have the chance to perform and experience one of our Special Events abroad," Varsity Spirit president Bill Seely said.

The summer camps are run by the Universal Cheerleaders Association, Universal Dance Association, National Cheerleaders Association, National Dance Alliance, United Spirit Association and the Urban Cheerleading Experience, depending on location.

Davis participated in San Angelo's UCA camp from July 16-19 and now she will have the chance not only to perform, but to meet other athletes on similar levels.

"I am looking forward to representing my school and the San Angelo area," Davis said. "It has been my dream to tryout for years so actually being named an All American cheerleader is one of my proudest moments."

London's New Year's Day Parade is typically viewed by 500,000,000 television viewers, 500,000 street audience members and more than 10,000 participants from the United States, United Kingdom and across Europe.