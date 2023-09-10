San Angelo community members participate in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Team Red, White and Blue hosted this annual event Sunday morning at San Angelo Stadium.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Sept. 1, 2001, more than 2,000 people died in a terrorist attack in New York City's One World Trade Center.

First responders arrived at the scene of both buildings which each stood at 110 floors.

San Angelo's Team Red, White and Blue organization hosted a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Sept. 10 at San Angelo Stadium in honor of fire fighters, police officers and others who risked their lives that historic day.

In the early morning, participants climbed approximately 2,200 stadium stairs, some carrying American flags.

"With team RWB, they do a fantastic job recruiting people, getting people supporting the veterans, supporting the military so this is a good event and I'm glad they're doing it," participant and Goodfellow Air Force Base employee J.J. Graham said.

Members of the JROTC, Central High School and others in San Angelo all showed up at this free event to honor first responders.

"Oh it's always emotional," Graham said. "I was on active duty, you know, on 9/11 so I was there when all that stuff came down so this is just a moment where we can pay tribute to those that were involved, especially those that lost their lives so it's a pretty emotional event for me. I still work at the base, we bring students out here to run and walk so it's significant and that's why we're here."

RWB supports veterans in the community.