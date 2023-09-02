San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880 set to honor 9/11

This local affiliate will honor the 22nd anniversary of Patriot Day.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Elks Lodge is set to honor the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, when terrorists purposefully flew airplanes into New York City's World Trade Center resulting in more than 2,000 deaths.

Nationally, the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks has collected more than $12 billion for donations over 155 years and in 2022 alone, the charitable organization donated approximately $499 million.

Additionally, the organization donates $4 million per year to 800 or more high school seniors and it has granted $10 million to the state Elks association for charitable activities.

The Elks also plan to give $16 million to the betterment of national communities and $5 million to veterans, current military members and those who are in particular need of financial assistance.

To become an Elk in one of 1,800 lodges across the United States, members are required to believe in God and be at least 21 years old.