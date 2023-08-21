San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum issues open call for Dia de los Muertos exhibit artists

Artwork imagery can include monarch butterflies, calaveras (skulls), catrins and catrinas, marigolds or anything representing life or loved ones.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum & Cultural Center has issued an open call for local artists to create meaningful and unique art forms related to Dia de los Muertos.

The Día de los Muertos art exhibition will represent the traditions reﬂecting honor and celebration of the lives of lost loved ones. Artwork imagery can include monarch butterflies, calaveras (skulls), catrins and catrinas, marigolds or anything representing life or loved ones.

Artists have the opportunity to sell their artwork during the exhibition and cash prizes will be awarded to first-third places for best in show.

To register, go to sanangelohispanicheritage.org/projects-8.

The public exhibition opening reception will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Coop Gallery, 427 S Oakes St.

