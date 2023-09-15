San Angelo ISD board seeks community input on superintendent search

An online survey is available from Sept. 15-22 for public opinions on the professional and personal qualities desired in the next SAISD superintendent.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District Board of Trustees is in the process of its search for the next SAISD superintendent and wants the community's input on what qualities the new district leader should possess.

In June 2023, current SAISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff announced his plans to retire in December after serving as the district leader for nine years.

The SAISD board has posted a survey on the district's website asking the community to share input on the qualities the next leader should possess.

The online survey opened Friday, Sept. 15 and will run through 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

In July 2023, the SAISD board voted in favor of hiring Thompson & Horton, LLC, a consulting and law firm, to help find and hire a new superintendent to replace Dethloff. The firm has participated in superintendent searches for Texas districts including Cypress-Fairbanks, Kerrville, McKinney and Northside ISDs.

Thompson & Horton will help the board through the search process, looking at both internal and external candidates. Additionally, the firm has met with representatives from the student body, the San Angelo community and members of the local media outlets to seek input on the search.

The SAISD said the tentative timeline for the search is:

July: The firm will begin advertising the job posting. Ads would be placed on state education job boards and potentially national websites.

September: Community input opportunities will be made available to constituents to build a profile for the next superintendent.

October: The board will determine a list of candidates to interview from the applicants gathered by Thompson & Horton, LLC, on Oct. 17 (Deadline for applicants is Oct. 13).

November: Finalists will be announced.

December: The candidate will be hired and ready to assume the role.

December: Dr. Dethloff’s retirement goes into effect.

Jan. 1, 2024: The new superintendent will assume their role with the district.