City of San Angelo announces permanent closure of the San Angelo Nature Center

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A longtime staple in San Angelo is permanently closed.
The City of San Angelo announced that the San Angelo Nature Center, 7409 Knickerbocker Road, is permanently closed, as of Thursday.
"Its a decision that was not made lightly," Recreation Manager City of San Angelo, Brent Casey said.
The City said the closure is largely because of federal regulations, building requirements and staffing.
"Well the building is very old, it needs a new roof, it needs so many updating's. The pipes in the fixtures are not in the best shape, we've done what we can in the past eight years that I've been here to keep the building open, but I've got so many complaints about people that walk into the building and just the condition of the building and the way it is and it has nothing to do with the animals," Casey said.
The majority of non-venomous reptiles will be relocated to Mad Mouse Zoodio in San Angelo, while the venomous reptiles will be relocated to a facility in Edna.
"The animals were in great health, the staff did what they could out there but just the condition of the building was a big factor," Casey said.
All mammals at the center have, or will be, relocated to new homes.