Most City of San Angelo offices will be closed Sept. 4 for Labor Day

There will be no interruptions in trash pickup Monday, according to the City.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Most City of San Angelo offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day.

COSA said garbage pickup will continue as usual, but the landfill will be closed Saturday, Sept. 2. The landfill will be open Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

Municipal Pool

Labor Day will be the final day the Municipal Pool will be open to the public this year. Public swimming will be from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday-Monday of the Labor Day weekend.

Admission is $5 for ages 3-64, free for children 2 and younger, and $3 for 65 and older. For more information, visit cosatx.us/pool.

Lake Nasworthy parks

Day passes to Middle Concho and Spring Creek parks at Lake Nasworthy are available at their entry gates for $3 per vehicle for San Angelo residents and $6 per vehicle for non-residents. Camping permits cost $6 per campsite per night for San Angelo residents and $12 for non-residents. Permits can be purchased at the entry gates and at Spring Creek Marina. Bills larger than $20 will not be accepted at the lake gates.

Fort Concho National Historic Landmark

Fort Concho, including the Barracks 1 Visitor Center, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for self-guided tours. Admission rates to see the exhibit buildings are $3 for adults, $2 for seniors and military, $1.50 for children ages 7-17 and free for kids 6 and younger.

For more information, call 325-481-2646.

City office closures

Among the City operations closed Sept. 4:

Animal shelter

City Hall and the community development building

City Hall annex

Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices

Municipal court

Parks and recreation offices

San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department

Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

Women, Infants & Children (WIC) office

City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.

City Council