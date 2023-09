If you have any information, call the SAPD's non-emergency dispatch line.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in an aggravated assault that happened in the 800 block of West 29th Street.

Anyone with information should call the non-emergency dispatch line at 325-657-4315 and reference Case No. 2023-0011601.