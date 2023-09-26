San Angelo water utility customers will see their bills go up in October

The San Angelo City Council approved a monthly increase for water and sewer rates to help cover operations and maintenance costs for the water department.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you're a San Angelo Water Utilities customer, you will see an increase in your water bill beginning Oct. 1.

San Angelo City Council approved an increase for water and sewer rates to help cover what the City says are rising costs of operations and maintenance for the water department.

The increase equates to a $2.58 monthly additional charge for the average residential household using 4,000 gallons of water monthly. That rate will increase based on water consumption.

In budget workshops next year, City Council will discuss a possible rate increase to help with funding of future water projects like the Concho River Water Project.

San Angelo’s current water supply is at 30 months, as of Sept. 1, 2023. Current water supplies are surface water (reservoirs and lakes) and the required minimum daily groundwater production from the Hickory Aquifer, which is approximately 1.5 million gallons per day.