SAPD: Man with parole warrant, driving stolen vehicle arrested

The department's Drone Unit was deployed to help search for the suspect at a local apartment complex when he ran from officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A man with a parole warrant and a stolen vehicle was arrested by San Angelo Police Department officers Monday afternoon in east San Angelo.

At around 2 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to area of the River Pointe Apartment complex, near the 1100 block of Louis Drive, according to SAPD Sgt. John Bouligny.

"When officers arrived, he ran from the officers and he originally eluded us," Bouligny said. "The Drone Team was called out to assist; and with their assistance and patrol's assistance, he was located and taken into custody."

The man was not identified by police at the scene. A Texas Department of Public Safety unit was also patrolling the complex during the search where officers had at least one entrance to the complex blocked.