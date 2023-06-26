SAPD: Pilot runs out of fuel, makes emergency landing on Knickerbocker, Loop 306

San Angelo Police said the pilot radioed DFW air traffic control because he ran out of fuel and needed to make an emergency landing just before 3 a.m. Monday.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — An airplane pilot made an emergency landing early Monday morning on Knickerbocker Road after running out of fuel, the San Angelo Police Department said.

No injuries or damage were reported as a result of the emergency landing because of the pilot’s quick actions.

The SAPD's Communications Division received a call for service Monday morning from the DFW's Air Traffic Control about a pilot who needed to make an emergency landing.

The pilot told DFW's Air Traffic Control he had run out of fuel and needed to safely land his airplane. He was able to successfully land near the intersection of Knickerbocker Road and Loop 306 without any damage to the plane or nearby property.

According to police, the plane was then pushed off the roadway into the Jack’s Convenience Store parking lot on Knickerbocker Road to wait for the arrival of the Federal Aviation Administration, Skyline Aviation and SAPD officers.