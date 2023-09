The event is being hosted by San Angelo Elks Lodge #1880 to support youth and veteran programs.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Looking to support a community organization?

On Sept. 30, San Angelo Elks Lodge #1880 is hosting its semi-annual garage sale to benefit youth and military veteran programs.

The sale is set to take place from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 2121 S. Chadbourne St. and drop-offs are being accepted after 5 p.m. Sept. 28 and 29.

Specifically, proceeds will go towards Scholarships and the Hoop Shoot program as well as veterans in need.