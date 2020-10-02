Shannon to host public meeting on its certificate of public advantage

The meeting is to provide an overview of the positive changes and new services Shannon implemented over the last year with the COPA.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shannon is hosting its annual public meeting regarding its certificate of public advantage (COPA) at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, in the Shannon Medical Center second floor Legacy Conference Room, 120 E. Harris Ave.

The meeting is meant to provide an overview of the positive changes and new services Shannon implemented over the last year as a result of the COPA and provide a look at additional plans to expand access for local patients.

In the 2019 H.B. 3301, the legislature found that a hospital merger may benefit the public by maintaining or improving the quality, efficiency, and accessibility of health care services offered to the public; and these benefits may outweigh any anticompetitive effects of joining together competitors to address unique challenges in providing health care services in rural areas. HSC Chapter 314A permits qualifying hospitals in certain low-population counties to apply for a COPA, which grants merging hospitals immunity from federal and state antitrust laws.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission granted Shannon Health System a COPA on Oct. 2, 2020.

The meeting is open to anyone within the Shannon service area. Participants will have an opportunity to voice comments during the meeting.

Shannon is also accepting written comments at careforsanangelo.com through 11:59 p.m. Sept. 25.