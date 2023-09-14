September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month - here's what you should know

Approximately 132 suicides happen in the United States daily, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Approximately 132 suicides happen every day in the United States.

As the days become shorter and the weather starts to cool down, many people begin to experience increased levels of depression, which could be a result of seasonal affective disorder.

September is recognized as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, a time to educate ourselves and others on the signs, resources and recovery methods for those dealing with severe mental health concerns.

"Mainly just being there for your friends, your family and help them, just talking and be on the lookout for some of the signs like people inverting, just isolating and just withdrawing," San Angelo Clubhouse member Patti Spinx said. "And a lot of times, that's when self-harm starts coming into play."

The clubhouse is a nonprofit organization meant to create a safe space for those with mental illnesses including anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, to name a few.

Spinx has been a member for almost five years now and during this time, she has gotten to know clubhouse director and National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) San Angelo affiliate leader Ami Mizell-Flint.

"I think it's also important to just kind of be aware of the people around you and if you see something that maybe doesn't look right, if you notice an attitude change, mood shift and you know sometimes, somebody could be depressed and then all of a sudden they're all of a sudden really happy and that might be because they have a plan to die by suicide," Mizell-Flint said.

NAMI San Angelo created a list of signs of suicide including discussing death, losing interest, feeling hopeless, giving away items, acting recklessly, becoming angrier and more.

If you are concerned on someone's mental state, Mizell-Flint said, "It's also important to be direct and if you think somebody might be considering suicide, literally ask them, 'Are you thinking about suicide?' because if you kind of hint around it, they're not gonna give you a direct answer if you don't ask them a direct question."

There are also a list of resources available in San Angelo including MHMR Concho Valley mobile crisis outreach team and the West Texas Guidance and Counseling hotline.

Additionally, the national 988 lifeline number was first introduced last year as a way to provide additional 24/7 assistance.

National Suicide Prevention Week also lasts through Sept. 18. It's important to remember to say something if you see someone in need of help.