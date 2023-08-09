Tenant-Based Rental Assistance program expands to San Angelo

The Concho Valley Community Action Agency is now offering assistance for San Angelo residents with intellectual and physical disabilities.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For many individuals, rent is one of the most expensive costs in daily life. With electric, water and other bills, these expenses often seem impossible to pay off, especially for those in low-income situations.

The Concho Valley Community Action Agency is attempting to ease this burden for specific San Angelo residents by expanding its Tenant-Based Rental Assistance program to a wider range of community members.

"So Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, or TBRA as we call it in short, is really, the purpose of it is to help stabilize our neighbors that maybe ends just are barely meeting and they're struggling to make those payments or everything else goes towards bills so they're not able to start building up a savings or do anything else with their money," CVCAA outreach and marketing director Sidney Timmer said. "So it really helps stabilize them and get ahead of the curve."

This program previously existed for homeowners and renters outside of San Angelo but will now include those within city limits so long as they provide medical proof of disability records along with some form of income.

Income, Timmer notes, might be job payments but also includes disability and child support.

The TBRA "covers a portion of their rent for up to two years," Timmer said, allowing for individuals to focus on other daily expenses like food, schooling, etc.

Those who are homeless can also be considered for this assistance program, with applications available now online or in-person at the CVCAA, 133 W. Concho Ave., Suite 133.

However, those who are behind on current rent payments or who are about to be evicted are unable to utilize such services.

Upon submitting an application, the CVCAA will also conduct inspections to ensure homes and units are up to proper code.

The extension of this program will support an even larger portion of the Concho Valley, expanding the non-profit's mission of housing and overall assistance.

"And so we're really excited about getting to do this because rising tides lift all boats and so if those neighbors are thriving and able to contribute to San Angelo, all of San Angelo thrives," Timmer said.