Three men, one juvenile arrested for criminal trespass after police respond to burglary of a home call

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Three men and a juvenile male were arrested by San Angelo Police after officers responding to a possible burglary of a residence call and found them in a west San Angelo home Sunday evening.

A release from the San Angelo Police Department said the four face a variety of charges with more charges possible as the investigation continues.

Officers responding to the call in the 200 block of North Milton Street learned that the resident was not at home at the time of the call, but he observed multiple male subjects inside his home through an indoor surveillance camera. Officers were able to find the suspects inside the home.

Two of the four suspects ran from the rear door of the home and were quickly arrested. They were found in possession of multiple firearms and suspected narcotics.

Both SAPD’s Criminal Investigations and Street Crimes divisions were requested to help with the investigation. At the conclusion of a preliminary investigation, the four were charged with the following offenses:

Alvaro Morales, 19, criminal trespass of a habitation and tampering with an identification number

Ivan Lopez, 19, criminal trespass of a habitation and outstanding county warrants

Isaiah Shaffer, 17, criminal trespass of a habitation and evading arrest/detention

16-year-old juvenile – criminal trespass of a habitation and evading arrest/detention.