Tip-a-cop event supports Special Olympics in West Texas

The event was hosted at Texas Roadhouse in San Angelo and proceeds support this annual fundraiser.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Special Olympics is an organization meant to provide athletic opportunities for those with various cognitive impairments.

In San Angelo, this non-profit hosted its first ever Texas Roadhouse fundraiser July 24-27 to collect donations for members in the West Texas community.

Tip-a-cop encouraged restaurant customers to donate to the group, hosting various law enforcement coalitions including the San Angelo Police Department, Tom Green County Sheriff's Crisis Intervention Unit and the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office.

"Basically the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office partnered with the Special Olympics and we're here to support the athletes of Special Olympics to get funds for uniforms, equipment, travel...," Tom Green County Sheriff's Office operations lieutenant Quintin Williams said.

According to Williams, Special Olympics Texas-Big Country/Concho Valley offers "every sporting event you could think of."

Texas Roadhouse hosts this event nationwide but this is the first year San Angelo is participating.

The idea came about for Williams when he attended a Special Olympics conference and from there, he was able to partner with the community group.

Customers were able to come and eat as usual with an option to donate cash or scan a QR code while seated at their tables.

Special Olympics members stood at the doorways and walked throughout the restaurant encouraging donations.

On the first day of the event, the groups raised more than $23,000, inspiring this to become an annual San Angelo tradition.

"I think it's a great organization to support because not many people know about it so it's hard for them to raise money, so I think this is a great way for them to make money for the program," Williams said.