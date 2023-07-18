Toddler killed in three-vehicle crash on US 87

DPS said the two-year-old girl wasn't properly secured in the SUV she was riding in when it was hit by a semi-truck. The SUV then hit a motorcycle.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A two-year-old girl was killed Monday afternoon when the SUV she was riding in was involved in a crash with a semi-truck and a motorcycle.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened approximately 9 miles north of San Angelo in Tom Green County.

The report states that the SUV, driven by Morgan Lashea Palmour, 26, of San Angelo, and the motorcycle, driven by James Palmour, 23, of San Angelo, were traveling south on US Hwy 87. Both the SUV and motorcycle were in the right lane, with the SUV following the motorcycle at slow speeds.

The semi-truck, driven by Jose Sanchez, 58, of San Angelo, was also driving south on US 87 in the right lane. DPS said Sanchez failed to control his speed and hit the SUV. That impact caused the SUV to hit the motorcycle.

All three of the vehicles overturned and came to rest on the shoulder of the highway.

The DPS report said the two-year-old was not properly secured in the SUV. She was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Susan Werner.

A four-year-old girl in the SUV was also not secured properly and was injured in the crash. She was taken to Shannon Medical Center. Morgan Palmour, the driver of the SUV, was not wearing a seatbelt, DPS said.

James Palmour, the motorcycle rider, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The report said it is unknown if Sanchez was wearing a seatbelt.

The Palmours and Sanchez were all taken to Shannon for treatment of what DPS said were non-incapacitating injuries.

The crash is still under DPS investigation.

DPS and the Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department have confirmed a major three-vehicle crash near US Hwy 87N and Glass Road. GCVFD said drivers should expect traffic delays. More information will be posted as it becomes available from DPS. Posted by FOX West Texas on Monday, July 17, 2023