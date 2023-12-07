Walk to End Alzheimer's set for Sept. 23 at Kirby Park

More than 2,300 people in Tom Green County are living with Alzheimer's disease.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Alzheimer's disease affects more than 6 million Americans who have been diagnosed with the disease. In Tom Green County, more than 2,300 people are among the 400,000 Texans living with Alzheimer's.

The Alzheimer’s Association is asking Concho Valley residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Kirby Park, 1401 Edmund Blvd.

On walk day, participants can honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s - their personal reasons to end the disease.

“Memories matter, and that’s why I fight to end Alzheimer’s,” Kristen Gaitan, community engagement chair, said. “We encourage the community to come out and join us for the San Angelo Walk to help us raise awareness and funds so that we can continue to do our work here in the Concho Valley.”

Alzheimer's disease is a leading cause of death in the United States. More than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Texas alone, there are more than 1,000,000 caregivers.

“Currently, there are over 2,300 individuals living with the disease in Tom Green County alone,” Gaitan said. “It’s time to end Alzheimer’s.”

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s walk, go to alz.org/walk.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia - by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900 for more information.