West Texas Dairy Queen locations to host Miracle Treat Day for the Children's Miracle Network

$1 will be donated to the Children's Miracle Network for every Blizzard sold July 27 at Concho Valley Diary Queen locations.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dairy Queen locations in San Angelo are hosting the annual Miracle Treat Day to benefit the Shannon Medical Center Children's Miracle Network Thursday, July 27.

During Miracle Treat Day, Dairy Queen San Angelo will donate $1 from every Blizzard sold to Shannon, a member of Children’s Miracle Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving and improving the lives of children by raising funds for children’s hospitals.

Dairy Queen has two San Angelo locations - 3006 Knickerbocker Road and 5225 Sherwood Way. Other participating locations in the Concho Valley include Sterling City, Junction, Eden, Ozona and Sonora.

Local CMN Miracle Kids treated at Shannon, along with Curly the Cone, will be at the Sherwood Way location beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.