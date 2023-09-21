More than $300,000 awarded to three West Texas nonprofits

The funds were provided to MHMR Concho Valley, Schleicher County Public Library and West Texas Counseling & Guidance Center by the San Angelo Health Foundation.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Three West Texas nonprofits will now be able to expand and offer additional services, thanks to a recent grant.

The San Angelo Health Foundation has provided a total of $324,237 to MHMR Concho Valley, Schleicher County Public Library and West Texas Counseling & Guidance Center to help with education and mental health coverage.

MHMR has been helping those with disabilities, autism and substance abuse issues since 1966. Now they will have an extra $100,000 to improve current technology in their multiple locations.

The Schleicher County Public Library, 201 S. Main St. in Eldorado, will also receive $100,000 to put towards renovations for a bigger location with more services that would be placed closer to the nearby school. Not only that, but the new building will offer more spaces for those with disabilities.

The final grant recipient is the West Texas Counseling & Guidance Center, given $124,237 to advance mental health services. The organization served 4,521 clients with 34,449 sessions last year alone with a 22% increase this year.