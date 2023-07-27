x
San Angelo

West Texas Weekend events, July 28-30

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo, Abilene and beyond to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

9:30 a.m. - Brews n News, Mad Coffee and More, 8049 US Hwy 83/84

11:30 a.m. - Professional Women's Quarterly Luncheon, The Hideout Golf Club and Resort, 185 Hideout Lane - BROWNWOOD

3:30 p.m. - Tween Summer Camp Series, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

4 p.m. - Family Fun: Nocturnal Animals, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

6 p.m. - Parent's Night Out, The Dive Spot, 1701 Lytle Trail

7:30 p.m. - Christy Patton on Tap, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

7:30 p.m. - John Conlee, Paramount Abilene, 352 Cypress St.

8 p.m. - Kirko Bangz, Tequilas Night Club, 133 Eplens Court

SATURDAY

8:30 a.m. - Scurry County Back to School Bash, East Side Church of Christ, 201 31st St. - SNYDER

9 a.m. - Hiking with Homeless Dogs, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

9 a.m. - Adult Day Camp, Big Star Farms, 434 County Road 176 - OVALO

9 a.m. - Community Fun Day, Cowboy Heritage Church, 8468 County Road 112N - CLYDE

9 a.m. - Free Saturday Seminar - Helpful Tips for the Garden, Taylor County Extension Office - Agriculture, 1982 Lytle Way

9 a.m. - Birding 101, Lake Brownwood State Park, 200 State Hwy Park Road 15 - LAKE BROWNWOOD

9:30 a.m. - Kids Market Day, Sassy Stitches Beauxtique, 201 E. Adams St., Suite G - BROWNWOOD

10 a.m. - Family Fun Saturday, National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.

11 a.m. - Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union's 2023 Children's Business Fair, Mall of Abilene, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

11 a.m. - Put Our "Junk in Your Trunk" Strength for Life Abilene Rummage Sale, 201 Mesquite St.

11 a.m. - July Mats & Mimosas, 10 Mile Productions, 401 Center Ave. - BROWNWOOD

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

6 p.m. - DJ Rain's Birthday Bash, 3M Gym Clubhouse, 4501 US Hwy 377S - BROWNWOOD 

6:30 p.m. - Pure Prairie League, Lime Rock Amphitheater, 12584 US Hwy 277S - TUSCOLA

7 p.m. - The Killer Dueling Pianos benefiting Scurry County youth sports programs, WTC Coliseum, 900 E. Coliseum Drive - SNYDER

7 p.m. - Movie Buff Trivia Night, The Winery at Willow Creek, 4353 S. Treadaway Blvd.

7:30 p.m. - Comedy Night with Chad Prather, RLVenue, 415 S. Commercial Ave. - COLEMAN

8 p.m. - Barbie Party, Tequilas Night Club, 133 Eplens Court

8 p.m. - Steffani Montel, Heff's Burgers, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

SUNDAY

11 a.m. - Brunch at Amendment 21, 382 Chestnut St. 

Noon - Skywatch Endreign, Grover Nelson Park, 2070 Zoo Lane

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

2 p.m. - CHAPS presents Summer Jam Session, Coleman Museum & Gallery at Heritage Hall, 400 W. College Ave. - COLEMAN

4:30 p.m. - Potluck gathering, Skies Over Texas Winery, 6037 County Road 291 - EARLY

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

11 a.m. - Illustrated Melodies: A Summer of Musical Storytimes, Flute session with Kathy Dunn, Old Town Books, 506 S. Chadbourne St.

4:45 p.m. - Wild West Fest Bar Crawl Mila Rae, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

5:30 p.m. - Wild West Fest Bar Crawl Travis Roberts, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

6 p.m. - Art Alliance San Angelo July Artist Meetup, San Angelo Visitor Center, 418 W. Avenue B

6 p.m. - Mark Chestnutt with Coke Hendry, Cooper's Bar-B-Q, 20809 US Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL

6:30 p.m. - Mark David Manders, Wild West Fest, Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage, 16 E. Avenue A

7:15 p.m. - Braxton Keith, Wild West Fest, Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage, 16 E. Avenue A

7:30 p.m. - San Angelo Broadway Academy's Finding Nemo Jr., San Angelo Performing Arts Center, 82 Gillis St. 

7:30 p.m. - Mustache Melodrama "Hazard in the Hangar", Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

8:30 p.m. - Tyler Halverson, Wild West Fest, Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage, 16 E. Avenue A

9 p.m. - La Fiera de Ojinaga, Club El Patron, 1616 S. Chadbourne St. 

10:15 p.m. - Giovannie & the Hired Guns, Wild West Fest, Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage, 16 E. Avenue A

Midnight - Wild West Fest After Party Jesse Daniel, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 N. Chadbourne St.

Midnight - Wild West Fest After Party Trenton Fletcher, Blaine's Pub, 10 W. Harris Ave.

SATURDAY

7 a.m. - Concho Valley Farmers Market Melon Fest, Farmers Market Pavilion, 609 S. Oakes St.

9 a.m. - Get Crafty, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

Noon - San Angelo NAACP Buffalo Soldier Memorial grand opening weekend, El Paseo de Santa Angela, 32 W. Avenue D

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - San Angelo Broadway Academy's Finding Nemo Jr., San Angelo Performing Arts Center, 82 Gillis St. 

4 p.m. - Wild West Fest Alex Aguilar, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

4 p.m. - Eighth annual Shrimp Boil, Warehouse 150, 113 E. Concho Ave.

5 p.m. - Wild West Fest, Cooper Morhmann, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

6 p.m. - Benefit steak dinner and auction for Krista and Cody Allison, Old Town, Old Times, 8601 U.S. 67 - BALLINGER

6:30 p.m. - Holly Beth, Wild West Fest, Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage, 16 E. Avenue A

7:15 p.m. - Jacob Stelly, Wild West Fest, Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage, 16 E. Avenue A

7:30 p.m. - Sofia Williamson and Mario Matteoli, Summerland Public House, 105 Frisco St. - MENARD

7:30 p.m. - San Angelo Broadway Academy's Finding Nemo Jr., San Angelo Performing Arts Center, 82 Gillis St. 

7:30 p.m. - Mustache Melodrama "Hazard in the Hangar", Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

8 p.m. - High Desert Queen, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St. 

8:30 p.m. - Treaty Oak Revival, Wild West Fest, Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage, 16 E. Avenue A

8:30 p.m. - Cowboy Supper Club, The Plated Dish, 2005 Knickerbocker Road

10:15 p.m. - Gary Allan, Wild West Fest, Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage, 16 E. Avenue A

Midnight - 12 Mile, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St. 

Midnight - Wynn Williams, Blaine's Pub, 10 W. Harris Ave.

SUNDAY

8 a.m. - Women's Hike, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

Noon - Let's Give "Rowdy" a Leg Up - benefit for Mark Rauterkus, Blaine's Pub, 10 W. Harris Ave.

2 p.m. - San Angelo Broadway Academy's Finding Nemo Jr., San Angelo Performing Arts Center, 82 Gillis St. 

Want your event(s) listed? Email them to srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays.

