What to know about summer wildfire season in Texas

The Texas A&M Forest Service provides insight on wildfire causes, protection, evacuation orders and more.

TEXAS, USA — It's wildfire season in West Texas and as usual, dry conditions and windy weather have caused a direct impact on the spread of these unpredictable blazes.

Most recently, the Hilltop Fire, just south of Abilene, burned approximately 200 acres of land after a tree was struck by lightning.

There are a variety of factors that can make these situations worse including wind, drought and heat.

"Here in Texas we have a dormant fire season and a summer fire season," Texas A&M Forest Service Public Information Officer, Bill Sweeney, said. "So typically your winter or dormant season fire season is typically wind-driven so you're gonna see grasses and that sort of thing whereas the summer fire season, you deal with a lot more complexity and intensity, you got higher temperatures, gets into some larger fuels, you know, it's a little more difficult to put out because of the temperatures and so those are basically the two fire seasons here in Texas."

During the summer season, moisture levels lower for grass, sticks, trees, etc. This makes it so that a single flame can ignite an entire area in a short time frame.

However, despite weather variations, Sweeney said, "So dominantly here in Texas, the number one cause of fires is humans."

Often, farmers might spend time working outside with welding or grinding equipment, which can easily spark and spread through dry land.

When a large wildfire happens, residents might be notified of evacuation orders that have been issued, making it important to follow the Ready, Set, Go! program. This initiative encourages individuals to pack a "go bag" consisting of items like an extra pair of clothes, medication and any important documents.

It also means having a plan in place for children and pets in terms of where to relocate.

"The number one thing for people to think about is where you live, who your sheriff's department is, find out what the evacuation procedures are for your county," Sweeney said.

It's also important to consider defensible space which can be defined as the area between a yard and a residence. Will the fire department be able to access your home if needed or are there too many plants, bushes, etc., in the way?

There are four specific levels: one, 10, 100 and 1,000 that all determine how much water is inside of a plant.

Additionally, if a wildfire is of a certain status, it can be tracked online with updates on acreage and containment levels.

This year in particular, Texas wildfires have burned for a longer time because of the current drought. Not only that, but fuel moisture levels can also have an impact on the flames.

According to Sweeney, one of the most important aspects of fire safety is the preparation.

"Having a plan is essential, knowing your neighborhood or if you don't know your neighborhood, knowing your escape routes," he said.