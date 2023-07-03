x
San Angelo's Municipal Pool will be open July 3-4

Anyone who bought tickets to the sold-out July 3 Splash Party will be admitted beginning at 6:30 p.m.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Municipal Pool, 18 E. Avenue A, is open for public swimming from noon to 6 p.m. July 3-4, the City of San Angelo said Monday.

Admission is $5 per person for ages 3-64, free for children younger than 3, and $3 for 65 and older.

Anyone who bought Splash Party tickets will be allowed to enter at 6:30 p.m. July 3. Outside food and drinks are not allowed in the pool. Concessions are available for sale. The Splash Party at the pool is sold out.

Avenue A will be barricaded July 3 in advance of the concert and fireworks at the neighboring Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage. Guests may have to park farther from the pool than normal.

