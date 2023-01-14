San Antonio man charged with online solicitation of a minor

The 21-year-old man had been messaging the victim via Snapchat, according to an affidavit.

SAN ANTONIO — A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged after sexually assaulting a minor, according to an affidavit.

On March 5, 2022, a 15-year-old girl told her parent/guardian that she had been sexually assaulted by 21-year-old Alucard Ray Harris. The victim said she had been communicating with Harris on Snapchat.

The affidavit says the parent/guardian of the victim consented to a cell phone search of the minor, and police found sexually explicit messages via Snapchat.

Harris was aware that the victim was 15 and asked that the victim not tell anyone, according to the affidavit.

The victim said Harris drove her to an area around Grosenbacher Road where he told her to get in the backseat of his truck, then sexually assaulted her.