San Antonio man killed in single-vehicle crash near Coleman

Texas DPS said the crash happened Wednesday eight miles northwest of Coleman.

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas — A San Antonio man died Wednesday after he crashed his truck on US Hwy 84 in Coleman County.

A Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash report states Juwan Allen Morgan, 25, of San Antonio, was driving a Ford F-650 truck southeast of US 84 when he failed to stay in a single lane and drove off the westside of the roadway.

Morgan then overcorrected, driving back across the roadway, causing the truck to overturn. DPS said the truck caught fire in the crash.