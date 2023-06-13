San Antonio man struck, killed on SH 158 near Ballinger

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — A San Antonio man was struck by a car and killed Monday night on State Hwy. 158, 7.1 miles north of Ballinger.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said Rigoberto Alvarez-Ortega, 57, of San Antonio, was standing in the barrow ditch while his vehicle was being serviced. A car, driven by Billy Jack Leach, 82, of Canyon Lake, veered into the right, driving into the barrow ditch, striking Alvarez-Ortega and the fence line.
Alvarez-Ortega was pronounced dead at the scene.
Leach was not injured in the crash. The crash report did not indicate any citations issued.