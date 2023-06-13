x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

San Antonio man struck, killed on SH 158 near Ballinger

DPS said the man was standing in the barrow ditch because his vehicle was being serviced.
Credit: DPS Facebook

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — A San Antonio man was struck by a car and killed Monday night on State Hwy. 158, 7.1 miles north of Ballinger.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Rigoberto Alvarez-Ortega, 57, of San Antonio, was standing in the barrow ditch while his vehicle was being serviced. A car, driven by Billy Jack Leach, 82, of Canyon Lake, veered into the right, driving into the barrow ditch, striking Alvarez-Ortega and the fence line.

Alvarez-Ortega was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leach was not injured in the crash. The crash report did not indicate any citations issued.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Tuesday evening forecast June 13, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out